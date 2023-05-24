Police ban traveling fans ahead of Greek Cup final over fears of violence

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police have issued a ban on traveling fans ahead of the Greek Cup final later today because of fears of violence. It comes despite an order for the match to be played without supporters in the stadium. League champion AEK Athens faces PAOK in the central city of Volos after the authorities took several months to find a venue. Regional police chief Giorgis Dizes thanked the two clubs for publicly requesting that fans respect the ban. Dizes says, “We are carrying out continuous inspections in the stadium area, in the city and outside the city. We hope fans respect the guidance.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.