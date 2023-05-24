Southgate questions whether Toney’s ban is best way to rehabilitate striker

England coach Gareth Southgate has questioned whether the eight-month suspension handed to Ivan Toney for breaching betting rules is the best way to rehabilitate the Brentford striker. Toney was banned by the English Football Association from all soccer-related activity until January after admitting to 232 breaches of the governing body’s betting rules. Southgate has addressed the sanction for the first time and appears to be at odds with his own employer about how to deal with Toney’s situation. Southgate says he has spoken to Toney though he is unaware if that was even allowed given the player’s current status.

