Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Alonso launched his major league-leading 19th home run and Carlos Carrasco earned his first win this season as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Brett Baty knocked in New York’s first two runs and the Mets pounded out 15 hits on a chilly night at Wrigley Field to ruin Kyle Hendricks’ season debut for the Cubs in his return from a serious shoulder injury. Jeff McNeil had three hits and scored three times. New York got four straight hits with two outs in a three-run third inning and took a 4-1 lead on Starling Marte’s two-run single. Alonso added a two-run homer in the seventh and Brandon Nimmo laced a two-run triple in the eighth. Dansby Swanson homered for Chicago.

