Conforto goes 4 for 4 with a homer, Giants use six pitchers to blank Brewers 5-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with a homer, and six San Francisco pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0. Conforto reached on each of his five plate appearances with three singles, a solo homer and a walk. LaMonte Wade Jr. went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Casey Schmitt was 2 of 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Giants’ triumph spoiled the return of Brewers starter Julio Teheran. Teheran allowed only one run over five innings in his first major league appearance since April 2021.

