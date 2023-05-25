Davante Adams says he fully backs Raiders management, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams spent 2 1/2 minutes answering the first media question posed to him Thursday in an effort to show he is fully on board for the Raiders. Adams was quoted in The Ringer earlier this month appearing to question decisions made this offseason by the Raiders’ front office. The most notable action by general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels was signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams said Thursday the article didn’t represent his feelings toward the team or its management.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.