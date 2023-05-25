Faedo fans a career-best 10, helping Tigers to a 7-2 win over White Sox
By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2. Faedo (1-2) has 22 strikeouts and one walk in four starts this season. He allowed two runs on three hits against the White Sox. Lucas Giolito (3-4) matched a career-high with seven walks and allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Giolito gave up six hits, including a home run, and struck out four. He was also called for two pitch-clock violations.