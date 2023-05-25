Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:50 PM

Harrington shoots 8-under 64 for 1st-round lead at Senior PGA Championship

KTVZ

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Padraig Harrington shot 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first competitive round at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America for a two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship. The 51-year-old Irishman made a long birdie putt on the par-4 second hole and chipped in for another birdie at 10. He hit his approach to about two feet on the par-4 16th and got up and down from the fringe behind the green for birdie at the par-5 18th. Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto shot 66 and Brazilian Adilson da Silva had a 67 in the Senior PGA debut for both. Phillip Price also shot 67 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East course, about 35 miles north of Dallas.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content