Harrington shoots 8-under 64 for 1st-round lead at Senior PGA Championship
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Padraig Harrington shot 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first competitive round at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America for a two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship. The 51-year-old Irishman made a long birdie putt on the par-4 second hole and chipped in for another birdie at 10. He hit his approach to about two feet on the par-4 16th and got up and down from the fringe behind the green for birdie at the par-5 18th. Japan’s Katsumasa Miyamoto shot 66 and Brazilian Adilson da Silva had a 67 in the Senior PGA debut for both. Phillip Price also shot 67 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East course, about 35 miles north of Dallas.