Harry Hall takes 22 putts in career-best 62 for Colonial lead

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Harry Hall is off to a dream start in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. The Englishman needed only 22 putts in his round of 62. That gives him a four-shot lead over TCU alum Tom Hoge among the early starters. Hall chipped in for birdie. He saved par the other six times he missed the green. Hoge holed out with an 8-iron from the seventh fairway for an eagle that sparked his round of 66. Scottie Scheffler is back at No. 1 in the world and had a 67, tied with defending champion Sam Burns. Jordan Spieth shot 72.

