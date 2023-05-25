Isaac Wilson, brother of Jets QB Zach Wilson, commits to play at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Isaac Wilson is taking his sibling rivalry to the college football field. The younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has committed to play the same position at Utah which is an in-state rival of his big bro’s BYU program. The four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, announced his intention Wednesday to play for the Utes. Lisa Wilson, his mother, posted several pictures of Isaac in Utah gear on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night. Mike Wilson, the father of Isaac and Zach, has direct ties to Utah — he played defensive line for the Utes 1993-94.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.