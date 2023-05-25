Kansas State pitchers combine for 2-hitter, eliminate Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Ruhl and Tyson Neighbors combined for a two-hitter and Kansas State eliminated top-seeded Texas 6-0 in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas State (34-23) plays in another elimination game on Friday. Texas (38-20) was the first team eliminated from the tournament. Dom Hughes went 3 for 4, including an RBI single in the first inning to give Kansas State a 1-0 lead that would hold until a five-run seventh. Kansas State chased starter Lebarron Johnson after leading off the seventh with a single. The Wildcats scored five runs with the bases loaded — two on walks. Nick Goodwin hit his two-run double off the third Texas pitcher of the inning.

