Odor’s 3-run homer in 9th gives Padres 8-6 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a three-run homer off Hunter Harvey with two outs in the ninth inning, giving the San Diego Padres an 8-6 win over the Washington Nationals that stopped a steak of five straight series losses. Washington trailed 5-1 before a five-run seventh. Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto singled leading off the ninth. Harvey struck out Xander Bogaerts and Matt Carpenter, and Odor homered on an 1-0 fastball, lining the ball just inside the right-field foul pole. Odor also hit a two-run double and had five RBIs, one short of his career high. He has homered in consecutive games.

