Orioles take 2 of 3 at Yankees, Gibson 7 scoreless innings in 3-1 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Gibson allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Yankees 3-1 to take two of three games from New York. Anthony Santander had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt. Austin Hays hit a two-run double in the eighth against Clay Holmes, a drive off the top of the right-field wall. Gibson entered 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 outings against the Yankees. Mike Baumann and Yennier Cano finished a three-hitter. New York has lost two in a row after a five-game winning streak.

