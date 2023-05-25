Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source says

A person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities for violating NFL rules about offseason practices. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the penalty wasn’t announced. The penalties were first reported by ESPN. NBCSports.com reported that the violation was for holding a mandatory meeting that was required to be optional. The Patriots had been scheduled to hold an OTA on Thursday, but the team told reporters Wednesday it was canceled. Another day was canceled next week. The team declined to comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.