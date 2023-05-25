Villegas homer, solid pitching lead Miami past NC State at ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Edgardo Villegas homered, four Miami pitchers kept NC State scoreless over the final eight innings, and the Hurricanes defeated the Wolfpack 4-2 in the ACC Tournament. Each team scored two runs in the first inning and Miami went ahead 3-2 in the fourth when Dominic Pitelli led off with a double then scored on a single by Renzo Gonzalez. The Hurricanes added a run in the eighth when Jacoby Long walked and later scored on a wild pitch. Trailing 4-2, the Wolfpack went 1-2-3 in the eighth and again in the ninth against closer Andrew Walters, who pitched 2 1/3 innings and picked up his 10th save. Rafe Schlesinger was credited with the win.

