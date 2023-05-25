Wynne, Kilfoyl lead Oklahoma State over Oregon in Super Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Morgyn Wynne hit a three-run home run, Lexi Kilfoyl retired the last 20 batters she faced, and sixth-seeded Oklahoma State rolled to an 8-1 win over Oregon in the first game of the Stillwater Super Regional on Thursday night.

After the Ducks (38-16) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Alyssa Daniell, Kilfoyl took command and finished with a three-hitter with 13 outs being groundouts. Her offense broke loose with three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth.

Game 2 in the best-of-3 series is Friday.

Limited to a single by Oregon starter Morgan Scott through three innings, the Cowgirls (45-14) got a one-out homer from Kiley Naomi, her 12th, in the fourth and added runs on an error by Scott and a single by Tallen Edwards.

Wynne capped the four-run fifth with her 10th home run and Chyenne Factor singled in a run in the sixth.

Kilfoyl improved to 15-5 while Morgan fell to 13-7.

OSU beat Oregon 3-0 in its season opener in Mexico on Feb. 10.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25