Yankees Aaron Boone ejected for 4th time this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone during a game against the Baltimore Orioles. Boone held up four fingers while arguing with Moscoso, signaling Boone thought the umpire missed four calls. He also may have gotten spit on Moscoco while arguing. Boone was ejected moments after Gunnar Henderson lined out to first to end the top of the third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.