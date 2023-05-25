Young has 30, Aces top Sparks 94-85 to go 2-0 without Hammon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Young scored 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting and defending WNBA champion Las Vegas took control in the third quarter en route to a 94-85 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Down 10 at halftime, Las Vegas stormed back by making 12 of 16 shots to outscore the Sparks 31-17 and take a 67-63 lead into the fourth quarter. Aja Wilson scored six-straight points before Young had consecutive layups to put the Aces up 61-59 at the 2:34 mark. Wilson finished with 19 points and 13 rebound. Chiney Ogwumike led the Sparks with 19 points

