2-time Olympic figure skater Keegan Messing announces retirement

OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — Two-time Olympian Keegan Messing, one of the most popular figure skaters of his generation, announced Friday that he was retiring from competition. Messing’s career spanned nearly three decades and included two Canadian championships. He was born in Alaska and began his career skating for the U.S. before switching to Canada, where he achieved his greatest success. Messing competed in five world championships and twice medaled in Grand Prix events, but his popularity was due more because of his effervescent and free-spirited attitude on the ice rather than his results.

