Arizona Cardinals release receiver DeAndre Hopkins

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary cap move made after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason. The Cardinals made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a trade with Houston and signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season. His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million. Hopkins had 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns in 35 games with Arizona.

