‘Block’ party over at Colonial for PGA Championship sensation club pro

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be no weekend party at the Colonial for Michael Block. The club pro from California who finished tied for 15th at the PGA Championship was 15 over par over a grueling 36 holes at Colonial. He was exhausted but thankful after the wild ride of the past week. His 4-over 74 on Friday was seven strokes better than his opening round in the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he got a late sponsor’s exemption after Oak Hill. He also has an exemption to play in the RBC Canadian Open in two weeks. So the Block party’s not completely over yet.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.