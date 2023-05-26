Clemson wins 14th straight game, 4-1 over Boston College

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caden Grice hit his 16th home run of the season, Jack Crighton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Clemson beat Boston College 4-1 to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Clemson (41-17) looks to extend a 14-game winning streak on Saturday against North Carolina. Austin Gordon (2-4) earned the win by allowing just two hits, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings of work. Ryan Ammons retired the last batter for his fifth save of the year. Clemson opened the scoring in the first inning on Grice’s two-run homer and Crighton added two runs with a double in the second. Nick Wang put Boston College (35-18) on the board with a homer in the ninth.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.