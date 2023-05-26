Criswell gets 1st win, Rays beat Dodgers 9-3 in matchup of division leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games in the 2020 World Series. Criswell replaced opener Jalen Beeks with two outs in the second and allowed one run, four hits and three walks over four innings. He worked out of jams in all three of his full innings, inducing two double plays. In all, eight Rays pitchers gave up nine hits and six walks and limited Los Angeles to 3-for-14 hitting with runners in scoring position.

