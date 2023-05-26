Culpepper has HR, 5 RBIs and Fajardo has 9 Ks to help Kansas State beat Kansas, advance to B12 semis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kaelen Culpepper went 4 for 5 with five RBIs — including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning — and German Fajardo allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings to help Kansas State beat Kansas 7-1 in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament. No. 5 seed Kansas State plays fourth-seeded TCU — which beat the Wildcats 16-3 in the tournament’s opening game — in the semifinals. Nick Goodwin led off the bottom of the second inning with a walk and Brady Day followed with a single before Culpepper hit a shot to left that made it 3-0. Fajardo had a season-high nine strikeouts. Jake English went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the third for No. 8 seed Kansas.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.