Delle Donne hits late go-ahead 3-pointer, Mystics beat Sky 71-69

CHICAGO (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Shakira Austin had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 71-69. Ariel Atkins rebounded her own miss and found Delle Donne open for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22.4 to play. Kahleah Copper drove into the lane and was fouled before making 1 of 2 free throws with 10.4 left to get Chicago within 69-67. But Atkins sealed it by making two free throws for a four-point lead. Chicago tied it at 60 after Washington went the first three-plus minutes of the fourth quarter without a point. Austin made the Mystics’ second field goal of the fourth with 3:10 left for a 64-62 lead. Marina Mabrey led Chicago (2-1) with 19 points.

