Denny Stolz, former Michigan State football coach, dies at 89

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State football coach Denny Stolz has died. He was 89. Michigan State announced Stolz died on Thursday. The family informed the school of his death, and no cause was given. Stolz won 126 games over 21 seasons with the Spartans, Bowling Green, San Diego State and Alma College. He was the 1974 Big Ten coach of the year. Stolz was also named the top coach in the Mid-American Conference, Western Athletic Conference and Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.