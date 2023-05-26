Dickerson’s 3-run HR highlights Nationals’ highest scoring inning in win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Lane Thomas opened the game with a home run, Corey Dickerson’s three-run shot highlighted an eight-run sixth inning and Luis Garcia had six hits as the Washington Nationals outslugged the Kansas City Royals 12-10. The eight-run inning was the largest scoring inning in Nationals’ history and came against Kansas City’s Jordan Lyles and Josh Staumont. Garcia and Joey Meneses also drove in runs in the sixth, and teammate Jeimer Candelario added a two-RBI triple in the eighth. Patrick Corbin (4-5) worked 6 1/3 inning, allowing six runs, seven hits, four walks with six strikeouts.

