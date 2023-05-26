Double-digit seed Texas A&M beats LSU, reaches SEC semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Hunter Haas hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning after striking out in each of his first three at-bats and No. 10 seed Texas A&M beat LSU 5-4 to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. Texas A&M (35-24) became just the fourth double-digit seed to advance to the SEC semifinals — with all three previous teams losing the next game. The Aggies, who reached the semifinals for the second straight season, play No. 4 and second-seeded Arkansas on Saturday. The Aggies received their third quality start of the tournament, with Will Johnston going six innings while surrendering just three runs. Evan Aschenbeck (8-1) got the win after striking out four and allowing only one earned run in three innings.

