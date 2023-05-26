Georgia fires baseball coach Scott Stricklin after 10 seasons

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired baseball coach Scott Stricklin, ending a decade-long tenure that failed to produce postseason success. Stricklin was dismissed three days after the Bulldogs were blown out 9-0 by South Carolina in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Stricklin had three years left in his contract, but athletic director Josh Brooks decided a change was needed. Georgia went 29-27 this season, including an 11-19 mark in the SEC. Stricklin completed his Georgia tenure with a record of 299-236-1 overall and 121-146-1 in the conference.

