Golden Knights aim for closeout win; Stars eye comeback entering Game 5 of Western final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alec Martinez was part of the 2014 Los Angeles Kings team that erased a 3-0 first-round series deficit and beat Joe Pavelski and the San Jose Sharks in Game 7. Pavelski and coach Pete DeBoer were the centerpiece of a Sharks comeback from 3-1 down in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs to knock off the Vegas Golden Knights. And now, the Dallas Stars are trying to repeat history trailing 3-1 entering Game 5 of the Western final on Saturday at Vegas.

