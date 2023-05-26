Greene throws 6 hitless innings as Reds pound Cubs 9-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Hunter Greene threw six hitless innings and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 9-0. Greene picked up his first win in 11 starts this season and put the Reds in position for their 18th no-hitter. But the Cubs got their only two hits in the eighth against Eduardo Salazar. The hard-throwing Greene walked two while throwing 110 pitches. And other than a fly ball to the warning track by Nico Hoerner in the sixth, there weren’t many hard hit balls against the right-hander. Salazar retired all three batters in the seventh before Christopher Morel lined a single to center leading off the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni singled with one out.

