Gruden present for QB Carr’s early work with Saints, AP source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden was among a handful of invited guests who observed New Orleans Saints voluntary offseason practices this week. A person familiar with the situation confirmed Gruden’s presence during the Saints’ first week of voluntary practices with new quarterback Derek Carr under center. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the club did not publicly disclose the names of non-Saints coaches who attended practices. Gruden last coached in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders with Carr as his quarterback. He resigned five games into that season following the leaks of emails in which he criticized people with offensive language. Carr had his best career passing numbers under Gruden.

