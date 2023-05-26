Heat still lead East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are halfway to history, and that alone has gotten them entry into a very small club. Of the first 150 teams that trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 in NBA history, just 14 of them found a way to extend the matchup to Game 6. Most are usually eliminated by now. Not the Celtics. They have cut the deficit in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat to 3-2. They trail the series yet seeming to have all the momentum going into Game 6 in Miami on Saturday night.

