Iowa AD Gary Barta announces retirement after 17 years at Big Ten school

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa says athletic director Gary Barta will retire on August 1 after 17 years at the university. The 59-year-old Barta is one of the longest tenured athletic directors in a Power Five conference. He was hired by Iowa in 2006 after being the AD at Wyoming. The school says an interim director will be announced next week. Iowa won four NCAA national team titles and 27 Big Ten team titles during Barta’s tenure. He also faced heavy criticism over more than $11 million in settlements for lawsuits in recent years alleging racial and sexual discrimination within the athletic department.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.