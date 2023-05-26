Kiermaier, Bichette homer in Blue Jays’ 3-1 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier and Bo Bichette homered in a three-run third, Kevin Gausman won for the first time in more than month and the slumping Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Friday night. Toronto won for the second time in nine games. Gausman (3-3) allowed a run and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings for his first victory since April 23. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 11th save. Kiermaier got the scoring started with his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to right field with two outs in the third. George Springer followed with his second double of the game and scored on Bichette’s 10th home run, a 424-foot blast to straightaway center.

