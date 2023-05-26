New bill to build Oakland Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada’s cost at $380 million
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000 seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada’s contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn’t directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly, not two-thirds approval.