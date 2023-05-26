No ‘joke’: Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to host the NCAA men’s and women’s championship teams at the White House. His wife, Jill, plans join Friday’s celebration of the LSU’s women’s national title. After the Tigers beat Iowa in April, Jill Biden caused an uproar by suggesting that the Hawkeyes should also come to the White House. LSU star Angel Reese called the idea a “joke” and said she’d prefer to visit with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle. But Reese is expected at the White House with her team. Later in the day, Biden is welcoming the UConn men’s team.

