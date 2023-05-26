Nordqvist, Knight hit clutch shots to advance in LPGA Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Anna Nordqvist and Cheyenne Knight have delivered clutch moments to avoid a playoff and advance in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. Nordqvist hit a shot into the water on the 18th and looked like she would lose her match and face a sudden-death playoff. But she hit wedge to 3 feet to escape with bogey and advanced with a halve. Knight only needed to halve her match against Andrea Lee. She was 1 down when the Texan hit wedge to 2 inches for birdie to win the hole. Eight of the 16 players moving on are from Europe.

