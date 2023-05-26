Oklahoma ties Division I softball mark with 47th straight win, topping Clemson in super regionals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Haley Lee’s grand slam helped Oklahoma claim a historic win. The Sooners matched the longest win streak ever in Division I softball. Oklahoma claimed its 47th straight victory by defeating Clemson 9-2 in super regional play. The Sooners tied Arizona’s run that started in 1996 and stretched into the 1997 season. Oklahoma needs one more win to have the record to itself and clinch a berth in the Women’s College World Series. Oklahoma State and Florida State clinched World Series berths with wins.

