Reds bullpen loses Hunter Greene’s no-hit bid vs Cubs in 8th inning

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel of the Chicago Cubs led off the eighth inning with a bloop single against reliever Eduardo Salazar, ending the Cincinnati Reds’ no-hit bid that began with six dominant innings by Hunter Greene. Greene, winless in his first 10 starts, tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and walked two. The right-hander threw 110 pitches before handing off to Salazar, who retired all three batters in the seventh. Morel hit a soft line drive on Salazar’s first pitch of the eighth inning, and the ball easily dropped into center field. Chicago’s Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs hadn’t hit many balls hard. They trailed 7-0 after 7 1/2 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.