Rockies RHP Feltner slowly recovering from fractured skull, hopes to pitch again this year

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner is slowly recovering from a concussion and fractured skull. He doesn’t know if he can pitch again this season, but he hasn’t ruled it out. Feltner spoke publicly for the first time Friday since getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos on May 13. Feltner spent a night in the hospital and has lingering concussion symptoms, as well as right ear pain. Feltner was injured when Castellanos lined an 92.7 mph slider up the middle. Feltner turned away, the ball hit him in the back right portion of his head and he immediately collapsed on the mound.

