Rose Zhang leaves dominant amateur career to turn pro

Rose Zhang has been the No. 1 female amateur golfer for the last 141 weeks. Now she’s turning pro. The Stanford sophomore is fresh off her second straight NCAA title that broke a school record with her 12th victory. That’s one more than Tiger Woods. Zhang says she will make her pro debut next week at Liberty National in the Mizuho Americas Open. She already has received special invitations to the next four majors. That includes the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach and the Women’s British Open at Walton Heath. Endorsement deals are expected to be announced next week.

