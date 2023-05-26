Sale stars again on mound, Red Sox snap skid by beating Diamondbacks 7-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Sale threw five strong innings, Kiké Hernández smacked a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2. It was Sale’s fourth consecutive impressive outing, raising hope that the veteran right-hander is ready to bounce back after four injury-filled seasons. The 34-year-old gave up one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one. After a rough first few starts this season, the seven-time All-Star is now 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA.

