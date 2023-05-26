Sato paces strong Ganassi contingent in final Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time champion Takuma Sato led a strong showing from the Chip Ganassi Racing quartet in final practice for the Indianapolis 500 on Friday. He turned a fast lap of 227.855 mph early in the session, while teammate Scott Dixon was right behind with pole sitter Alex Palou third on the speed chart. Marcus Ericsson, the defending race winner, wasn’t far behind for the Ganassi stable, which has dueled with Arrow McLaren for speed the past two weeks. Katherine Legge and Graham Rahal had one last test after she was involved in a practice crash Monday and he replaced Stefan Wilson, who was injured in the same wreck.

