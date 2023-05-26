Soler homers in 4th straight game, powers Marlins to 6-2 victory over Angels
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jorge Soler homered for the fourth straight game and the Miami Marlins snapped the Angels’ four-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles. Bryan De La Cruz had four hits, including a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Miami improved to 3-5 on its 10-game trip. Jesús Luzardo allowed one run in five innings and struck out seven. Mike Trout had an RBI single, Brandon Drury homered and Gio Urshela had three hits for the Angels.