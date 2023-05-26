Soto, Tatis Jr. hit long home runs, Padres beat Yankees 5-1 in series opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two-run homers, both lingering at home plate to admire no-doubt drives into the second deck, and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Yankees 5-1 in a series opener between high-profile teams trying to overcome sluggish starts. Soto put the Padres ahead in the fifth inning against Randy Vásquez, a 24-year-old right-hander making his big league debut, and Tatis boosted the lead to 4-0 in the sixth against Ron Marinaccio. The drives totaled 871 feet. Winning pitcher Joe Musgrove allowed one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

