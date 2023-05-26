Spanish court opens investigation into racist abuse targeting Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has opened a judicial investigation into an alleged hate crime perpetrated by the three people arrested this week for racially abusing Real Madrid player Vinícius Júnior during a game. Vinícius was subjected to racist taunts on Sunday in Valencia at Mestalla Stadium. The Valencia-based court says Vinícius will be asked to give testimony via video-conference at some point. It also asked for the Valencia club to identify the security guards at the game so that they could possibly give testimony and to conserve audiovisual material of the match.

