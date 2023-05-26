Stanford gets 1st super regional win since 2011, beats Duke 3-1

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman NiJaree Canady struck out nine in her 16th win of the season and No. 9 seed Stanford beat eighth-seeded Duke 3-1 to begin the Durham Super Regional. Stanford (44-13) earned its first win in the super regionals since defeating Alabama in 2011. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday. Stanford’s first hit came with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Kaitlyn Lim sent it into the gap for a two-run double, scoring runners from first and second, to take a 2-1 lead. It was Stanford’s 70th double of the season. Aly Kaneshiro delivered an RBI double with two outs in the sixth for a two-run lead. Aminah Vega made a diving attempt, but the ball bounced off her glove.

