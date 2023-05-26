Tour rookie Hall up 3 despite English ace at Colonial, “Block’ party over
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall from England still has the solo lead after 36 holes at Colonial. Hall followed his opening eight-under 62 with a 66 on Friday that included four consecutive birdies midway through the round. He is at 12-under 128. That is three strokes better than Harris English, who had a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole in his 66. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player and Colonial runner-up last year, had his second consecutive round of 67 and is tied for seventh at 6 under. Jordan Spieth shot 72 both days to miss the cut.