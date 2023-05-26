UFC champion Jon Jones lifts spirits of Albuquerque teen over yearbook taunt
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico teen who was the target of a cruel yearbook insult over his love of mixed martial arts fighting is getting a boost from former UFC champion Jon Jones. KRQE-TV reported Thursday that 14-year-old Rayce Garcia was excited to get his yearbook. The graduating eighth grader, however, saw a page listing predictions for student said he would become “a homeless UFC Champion.” The boy’s coach at a local MMA gym arranged for Jones to film an encouraging message. In the video, Jones told the boy that he is special and to make his UFC dream come true. Albuquerque Public Schools says it is investigating.