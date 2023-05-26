Walsh pitches Nebraska into Big Ten semis with 4-0 win over Michigan State

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Will Walsh tossed a complete-game four-hitter to lead Nebraska into the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament with a 4-0 victory over Michigan State. The fourth-seeded Cornhuskers (33-22-1) will play top-seed Maryland on Saturday for a berth in the championship game. Walsh (5-3) surrendered just four singles in his nine innings of work, striking out seven. Charlie Fischer singled to lead off the top of the fourth inning and moved to second on a bunt by Dylan Carey. Ben Columbus followed with an RBI single and a 1-0 lead. It remained a 1-0 game until the top of the eighth when Nebraska used another run-scoring single by Columbus and a two-run triple by No. 9 hitter Casey Burnham to score s

